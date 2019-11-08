CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 66-year-old man who went to his niece's aid during a sexual assault in their home was shot and killed by the attacker.
Police say the 25-year-old attacker entered the South Side home through a window about 9 p.m. Thursday, tied up the 17-year-old girl in her bedroom and assaulted her.
Police say her uncle heard her screams and ran to her aid, and the assailant shot him in the back and the head. He died at a hospital. The girl was hospitalized.
Police say they captured the attacker after he ran from the scene and he remains in custody. His name hasn't been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
A Pennsylvania hospital says it has discovered the source of bacteria that infected at least eight premature infants, killing three of them.
Variety
Got a weird text? A telecom vendor says it's to blame
If you woke up to a weird text that seemed totally out of place, you aren't alone. A mysterious wave of missives swept America's phones…
National
Amtrak reports record revenue, ridership, but still in red
Amtrak is reporting record ridership and revenue figures for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
Nation
AP Source: Venezuela's ex-spymaster to be extradited to US
A source has told The Associated Press that a former Venezuelan spymaster is being re-arrested in Madrid and is likely to be extradited to the United States to be tried on drug smuggling and other charges.
Variety
Woman, 95, dies in dog attack at home of animal activist
A 95-year-old Connecticut woman has died from injuries she suffered when she was attacked by a dog at the home of a former lawmaker who is also an animal rights activist.