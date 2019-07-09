– Decade by decade, the newspaper told the story of black life in America. It took note of births and deaths, of graduations and weddings, of everything in between. Through eras of angst, its reporters dug into painful, dangerous stories, relaying grim details of lynchings, clashes over school integration, and of the shootings of black men by white police officers. Among a long list of distinguished bylines: Langston Hughes and Gwendolyn Brooks.

After more than a century, the Chicago Defender will cease its print editions after Wednesday, the newspaper’s owner has announced. The Defender will continue its digital operation, according to Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive of Real Times Media, which owns the Defender and other black newspapers around the country. He said the move will allow the news organization to adapt to a fast-changing, highly challenging media environment that has upended the newspaper industry.

“It is an economic decision,” Jackson said, “but it’s more an effort to make sure that the Defender has another 100 years.”

Still, the demise of the Chicago Defender’s print editions represented a painful passage for many people who grew up in Chicago and for those with memories of its influence far beyond this city. Of its many significant effects over many years, the Defender told of economic success in the North, and was seen as a catalyst in the migration of hundreds of thousands of black Americans from the South.

In Chicago, it was a constant, on newsstands in black neighborhoods and on kitchen tables in African-American homes.

“As a kid, you always knew about the Defender,” said Glenn Reedus, a former Defender editor. “It was at everybody’s house. It was at the barber’s. It was everywhere, South Side or West Side. There was a joke that if someone said something had happened and someone else said it hadn’t, you knew it didn’t happen if it wasn’t in the Defender.”

The Defender delivered news of monumental events — the funeral of Emmett Till, the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the election of Barack Obama — but also of everyday life for black Americans, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said. “We never saw ourselves listed other places in weddings, funerals, debutantes, so this became a real frame of reference for activities,” Jackson said. “My career would not be what it is today if not for the Defender.”

The nation’s black press, including the Defender, provided an outlet for black people at a time when there was no other platform for them. The first black newspaper, Freedom’s Journal, was created in 1827 and argued for the abolition of slavery. By some estimates, more than 500 black-owned newspapers emerged in the three decades after the Civil War in 1865, according to the Democracy Fund.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association, a trade organization for black-owned newspapers, said it currently counts 218 such publications across 40 states that attract 22.2 million readers between print and online each week.