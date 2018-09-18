– The white Chicago police officer charged with fatally shooting a black teenager nearly four years ago stared stone-faced Monday as a state prosecutor faced a jury and dramatically counted the number of bullets he fired at the youth.

Jason Van Dyke "continues to pull the trigger of his gun over and over until he empties the entire clip … sixteen gunshots into the defenseless body of Laquan McDonald," special prosecutor Joseph McMahon said.

That dramatic moment was one of many during the trial's opening day. Van Dyke, 40, faces multiple first-degree murder charges, and the case is likely to again inflame deep divisions within the city.

In November 2015, after a court ordered the release of a police dashboard-camera video that showed the killing, tensions climbed to heights not seen in decades. Protesters marched for months in downtown streets to call attention to what they perceived as city leaders' ­cover-up.

Chicago officials had fought the tape's release, which only occurred after Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel won re-election to a second term and the City Council approved a $5 million settlement with the McDonald family.

Prosecutors portrayed McDonald as a harmless threat. Armed only with a short-bladed knife, they said, the 17-year-old chose to walk away when he encountered police in a truck yard on the city's southwest side late on Oct. 20, 2014.

A trucker had called 911 to say a youth was trying to break into vehicles. When ordered to put up his hands, McDonald began silently walking away as one officer followed on foot. An autopsy would later show the teen had PCP in his system.

Using a combination of surveillance and dashcam videos, the prosecutors took jurors through that slow-motion pursuit, which ended with McDonald at an intersection. That's where he encountered Van Dyke.

"During the six seconds Jason Van Dyke was outside of his squad car, he had no idea of the autopsy findings that wouldn't come out for weeks and months later," the prosecutor said. "What he did see was a black boy walking down Pulaski … who had the audacity to ignore an order by the police."

Officer Joseph McElligott, who was 15 feet behind McDonald on foot, testified that he had called for a Taser to subdue the teen. "We were trying to buy time to get a Taser," he said. "I felt I was protected for the most part."

No other officer fired a weapon that night.

Van Dyke's defense team characterized McDonald as a drug-addled teen who "was on a wild rampage through the city," as attorney Daniel Herbert put it. Herbert also denied the government's contention that race played a role in the shooting. "Race had nothing to do with this," he said.

Van Dyke has faced numerous complaints, including allegations of unnecessary force and racial slurs, during his 13 years as a Chicago police officer. He could face life in prison if convicted.