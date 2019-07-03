CHICAGO — Chicago's police department is following a familiar playbook for the July 4 holiday, which is typically one of the most violent weekends of the year, by flooding the city with officers and arresting dozens of people on guns and weapons charges.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced Wednesday that an extra 1,500 officers will hit the streets, parks and lakefront.
The department says officers made 77 arrests Tuesday on guns and weapons charges in a one-day sweep called "Operation Independence."
Similar police operations in recent years have resulted in the seizure of illegal guns and narcotics, and have kept known gang members locked up during the long holiday weekend.
