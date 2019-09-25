HARVEY, Ill. — Coroners say a girl shot in the head while she sat at a home computer in suburban Chicago has died on her 12th birthday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Wednesday that Kentavia Blackful of Harvey died Tuesday night at a hospital.

Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters says she was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot about 9 p.m. Monday

The girl's grandfather, Dennis Hunt, told WLS-TV he was standing outside on the porch when two people came up to him and opened fire. He says one of the bullets went through a window, striking the girl in the back of the head as she sat at a computer.

No one is in custody for the shooting.