LOS ANGELES — "Dancing with the Stars" coach Cheryl Burke celebrated her birthday with an engagement.
The 34-year-old announced on Instagram on Thursday that 38-year-old actor Matthew Lawrence proposed. She posted a photo of Lawrence kissing her as she displayed the ring at her birthday party.
Lawrence has appeared in "Mrs. Doubtfire," ''Boy Meets World" and "Brotherly Love."
The couple first met in 2006.
