Let's talk food

The folks at Cherry Bombe podcast and magazine (cherrybombe.com/magazine) — which celebrates women in food — are headed to the Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.) on a national tour June 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., to talk about "The Future of Food" with a panel of local women. They include Pakou Hang, executive director and co-founder of the Hmong American Farmers Association, chef Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, chef and activist Lachelle Cunningham, author and blogger Sarah Kieffer and, of course, more. Radio host Kerry Diamond, of Cherry Bombe, will moderate the panel, which will be recorded for later use on the podcast. Tickets are $35 and include appetizers, wine and dessert. Reservations at cherrybombe.com/magazine.

Three cheers for excellence!

The Taste section is a finalist for the Best Newspaper Section in the 2018 awards competition from the Association of Food Journalists. Congrats, also, to freelancer Steve Hoffman, who is a finalist for his story in Taste, on chef Yia Vang, "Lemongrass, ginger, garlic and fire." The results are announced in September. And there's more: Taste staff writer Rick Nelson is a finalist for his special section, "The Immigrants," in the Society of Professional Journalists awards competition.

Mark your calendar

The best party of the summer returns to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on July 25. "Taste & Toast," which features Michelle Gayer, chef/owner of Salty Tart in Minneapolis and St. Paul, offers food and drink from more than 45 local purveyors, along with music and more flowers than seem possible. Tickets are $70 for general admission ($90 after June 1) and $150 for the earlier reception with Gayer. Reserve tickets at 612-625-9875 or tasteandtoastmn.org.

Grill the masters

What's indirect heat? What if my steak is overdone? The Grill Us Hotline will be awaiting your frantic calls on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-855-LH-GRILL (1-855-544-7455) for answers. (The LH stands for LongHorn Steakhouse.) The hotline returns on July 4 and on Labor Day (Sept. 3).

LEE SVITAK DEAN