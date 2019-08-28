For American Indian tribes, treaties with the U.S. government have often led to displacement, removal and outright erasure.

But now, the Cherokee Nation is turning to treaties signed in the 18th and 19th centuries to push for a delegate to Congress for the first time in history. The treaties, the Nation claims, promised them a seat at the table.

"These treaties are sacred. They mean something. There's no expiration date on them," said Chuck Hoskin Jr., chief of Cherokee Nation, who last week announced he would fulfill a long-standing legal right to appoint a delegate to Congress. "What I'm asking is for the government of the United States to keep its word."

Dr. Charles Gourd, 70, director of the Cherokee National Historical Society, said he and others had wondered why no Cherokee Nation delegate had ever been seated in Congress despite assurances to that effect. Hoskin's renewed push, weeks after he was sworn in as chief, in part reflects how far the Cherokee have come in terms of governance, Gourd said. "I think this is a measure of the maturity of our tribal government," he said.

Settled in northeastern Oklahoma after the Trail of Tears, the Cherokee Nation has nearly 400,000 enrolled members, making it the largest of nearly 600 federally recognized Indian tribes.

The effort to seat a delegate in Congress — albeit, a nonvoting member — comes amid a broader push for visibility and political representation among Indians. In November, Democrats Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Sharice Davids of Kansas became the first American Indian women elected to Congress. Congress now has four American Indian members, including Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin, both Republicans of Oklahoma.

The right for the Cherokee to send a "deputy" to represent them in Congress was codified in the Treaty of Hopewell of 1785 and was affirmed in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota — better remembered for being the legal basis for the Trail of Tears Indian removal.

The House has a number of nonvoting delegates. They represent Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. But there has never been a delegate representing a sovereign American Indian government.

Hoskin has selected Kimberly Teehee as the delegate. He said he expected Teehee to be confirmed easily by the Nation. Teehee, who is the tribe's vice president of government relations, has deep experience in Washington. She was a senior policy adviser for Native American affairs during the Obama administration and was a congressional aide on American Indian issues for more than a decade.