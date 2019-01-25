DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya ran the third fastest time for a woman in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday.
Chepngetich crossed the line in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 8 seconds, beating the course record by more than two minutes.
Only Paula Radcliffe and Mary Keitany have run a women's marathon quicker.
Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia finished in second place in 2:17.41, the fourth fastest time ever.
In the men's race, Getaneh Molla of Ethiopia also broke the course record in his first marathon to win in 2:03.34. He became the sixth fastest marathon runner.
Who are those guys? Injuries force Wolves deep into bench, beat Lakers by 15
Reserves Josh Okogie played 40 minutes and Jerryd Bayless played 30. Luol Deng played a key role in the second half and undrafted rookie Jerred Terrell added 10 points.
Field hockey aims for combined Korea in Olympic qualifying
The governing body of field hockey says it is working with South Korea and North Korea to combine teams and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Latest: A pep talk from son helps Djokovic in Australia
The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):
Djokovic dominates Pouille; Nadal next at Australian Open
Every reverberating squeak of Novak Djokovic's court-blue shoes put him in perfect position to control a point — and a step closer to a record seventh Australian Open championship.
