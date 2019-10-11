BELOIT, Wis. — Former Vice President Dick Cheney is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops from Syria ahead of Turkish military attacks on the U.S.'s Kurdish allies.
In an appearance at Beloit College Thursday night, Cheney said a key part of the nation's strength is that countries all over the world count on the U.S.
The Journal Sentinel reports Cheney called the Kurds "superb friends" who lost some 11,000 "of their own" fighting with U.S. troops against ISIS.
Trump's decision has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress, along with many national defense experts who say it's endangered not only the Syrian Kurds but U.S. credibility as well.
