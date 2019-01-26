DETROIT — Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue won their second straight ice dancing title at the US Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night, beating out Madison Chock and Evan Bates in a battle of friendly local favorites.

Both teams have strong ties to Michigan and train together in Montreal under the same coaches. There was little doubt the championship would come down to them after they went 1-2 in the rhythm dance Friday, and they finished in that same order after Saturday's free dance.

Chock and Bates had the crowd clapping along to their routine, which included the music of Elvis Presley, but it wasn't enough to catch Hubbell and Donohue after the defending champions skated a clean, beautifully flowing program to the 1996 Romeo and Juliet soundtrack.

Earlier Saturday, Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc won the pairs competition, and world champion Nathan Chen had the top short program in the men's event.