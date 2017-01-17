Natural Built Home in south Minneapolis (4020 Minnehaha Av., Minneapolis, 612-605-7999) is changing its focus from a retail to remodeling. A close-out sale is in progress on various products.

The store is known as one of the few places in the Twin Cities that sold products for chemically sensitive people including paint and cleaners. They also offer eco-friendly items such as cabinets, countertops, flooring, tile and plumbing fixtures, which are not part of the sale going on now.

The company is not closing but downsizing and re-focusing on eco-friendly design-build-remodel services. The eco-friendly building materials will still be displayed and sold. The salvage room will also remain.

All of the paints (Colorhouse, Safecoat, Mythic brands), stains, cleaners, clay, and cutting boards are discounted 50% thru Jan. 31. From Feb. 1-14, everything will be 60% off and from Feb.15-28 70% off. Everything left March 1 will be donated to local charities.

Loren Schirber, co-owner of the business for three years, said that change was necessary. "It's hard to be a retailer and a remodeler and be good at both," he said. Part of the reason that the retail side is going away is showrooming--people scoping out the brands and then buying them for less online--but mostly it was the time- intensive nature of selling chemically sensitive products

"Paints, stains, and cleaners made up 20% of our sales but took up a lot more of our space and staff's time," Schriber said. He has tried to find another local retailer to take on the product lines so far without success. "We are open to selling our entire inventory below cost and would provide training to another vendor," he said.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wed-Fri and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. It will continue to provide eco-friendly design-build- and remodeling services for cabinets, countertops, flooring and tile.