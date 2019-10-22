ARCADIA, Wis. — Authorities say a chemical spill prompted an evacuation at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry facility in Arcadia.
All employees were safely evacuated. Ten people were taken to medical facilities for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The spill was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities did not say what the chemical was. Police are still investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Sheriff's officials: DNA solves woman's 1984 killing
Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say they know who killed an 18-year-old woman in 1984.
Local
Fall months bring more pedestrian crashes, state warns
Reduced daylight contributes to peak season for drivers hitting people on foot.
Local
Chemical spill forces Arcadia poultry plant evacuation
Authorities say a chemical spill prompted an evacuation at the Pilgrim's Pride poultry facility in Arcadia.
National
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns GOP state lawmaker's Facebook post
Rep. Ilhan Omar has condemned a Republican state senator from North Dakota who posted a long-debunked photo on his Facebook page that purports to show the Minnesota Democrat holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.
Local
Raid west of Twin Cities yields drugs, AR-15 and a working cannon; couple charged
The husband and wife, in their 50s, were arrested at the scene and charged.