José Andrés, the chef and humanitarian known worldwide for his work feeding millions of hungry people during disasters, is headed to the Twin Cities. He has stories to tell, and you can have a seat at the discussion, which is part of the Inspired Conversations series from the Star Tribune and the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

When: March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Theatre 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Tickets: $58.50-$68.50 (at the theater or online at hennepintheatretrust.org)

A portion of the ticket sales will go to Second Harvest Heartland.