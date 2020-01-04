YPSILANTI, Mich. — Tyler Cheese and Loren Cristian Jackson scored 17 points apiece as Akron beat Eastern Michigan 69-45 on Saturday.
Xeyrius Williams added 16 points for the Zips. Jackson also had six rebounds for the Zips.
The game marked the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Ty Groce had 13 points for the Eagles (10-4). Boubacar Toure added 11 points and 17 rebounds.
Noah Morgan, who was second on the Eagles in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). He also had seven turnovers.
Akron (11-3) takes on Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan faces Ohio on the road on Tuesday.
