– At a table in the Trump International Hotel this past week, details of a 40th anniversary gala for the Concerned Women for America were worked out by the conservative group’s staff.

There was the contract with the president’s hotel to be reviewed. And there was also unfinished business with the White House — logistical issues posed by two guests from the administration, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and most important, the status of the video message and letter from President Donald Trump himself that the group wanted for the dinner. “That is the gold standard,” said executive director Kenda Bartlett. “If we can get that, the rest of this is just dressing.”

Staying at the Trump hotel or hosting an event in one of its ballrooms is hardly a guarantee of getting something in return from the administration, or even getting on Trump’s personal radar. But many people like Bartlett have learned that it also does not hurt.

For a group like Concerned Women for America with its agenda of religious freedom and limiting abortion, for a lobbyist looking for a change in some federal regulation, or for a GOP candidate seeking donors, patronizing the hotel, Mar-a-Lago or another of Trump’s properties has become a routine part of doing business in the Trump era. For some of his supporters, it is even a way of giving thanks.

“President Trump has really been on the side of the evangelicals and we want to do everything we can to make him successful,” said Sharon Bolan Yerby, an evangelical minister from Dallas, who had dinner at the hotel last fall, and then headed over to the White House the next day for a “faith briefing” of religious leaders. “And if that means having dinner or staying in his hotel, we are going to do so.”

To ethics lawyers, the most extraordinary aspect about the daily merging of Trump’s official duties and his commercial interests is that it has now become almost routine. Since Trump became president, there have been thousands of visits to his properties, not only by Trump himself, but by foreign leaders, lobbyists, Republican candidates, members of Congress, Cabinet members and others. At least 90 members of Congress, 250 Trump administration officials and more than 110 foreign officials have been spotted at Trump properties since 2017, according to social media posts and counts by various watchdog groups.

“It reflects the normalization of corruption — this is just how business works in Trump’s Washington, D.C.,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit ethics group. “We have witnessed a stunning degradation of ethical norms.”

Federal Election Commission records, meanwhile, show that since January 2017, at least $5.6 million has been spent at Trump properties by political candidates or party organizations, including by Trump’s own political operation, according to an analysis by Public Citizen.

In the four years before Trump’s bid for president, these same hotels and other venues collected a total of only $119,000 in federally regulated payments from political groups.

The merging of interests became an issue last week when Pence, according to his chief of staff, spent two nights at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, at the suggestion of the president — even though Pence had a series of meetings on the other side of the country, a 181-mile car and helicopter ride away.

The episode took place only a matter of days after Trump, at the end of the Group of 7 meeting, suggested he might hold the G-7 summit next year at the Trump National Doral Miami, one of his Florida resorts.

That prompted congressional Democrats to announce they would begin an investigation into the president’s promotion of his branded properties for government business and potential abuse of taxpayer funds to enrich the president.

“The committee does not believe that U.S. taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family and his companies,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, wrote in a letter to the White House. Investigators are also examining the increased use by the Pentagon of an airport in Scotland for refueling stopovers, visits that might also have included stays by military crews at the nearby Trump Turnberry golf resort.

But Trump has simply brushed off the criticism.

Current and former White House officials insist they have never witnessed Trump making any explicit demand, or suggestion, that his Cabinet members or Republican allies stay at a Trump property or use one to host an event. But they have noted that a president who is extremely effective at communicating between the lines does not have to be explicit.

Trump, they said, spends more time talking about his properties in private than he does in public, and even as president, remains intimately involved with club minutiae, like knowing all the names on his Mar-a-Lago membership roll.

Since he was sworn in, Trump himself has spent 293 days at one of his family businesses — nearly a third of his time in office. These visits have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal government payments to cover the lodging expenses of the Secret Service and other personnel who accompany him.