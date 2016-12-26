The presents have been unwrapped and the batteries charged. Chances are, a few of those new gizmos may be designed to make air travel less stressful and more productive.

Even so, when it is time to board the flight home after the holidays, some gifts simply might not fly. Devices powered by lithium-ion batteries can cause problems, and airlines balk at virtual reality headsets. Even nonelectronic travel aids can cause concern.

Last year, hoverboards went on airlines’ Do Not Fly lists because of their propensity to catch fire. This year, expect drones to draw scrutiny depending on the strength of their batteries.

Under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s dangerous goods regulations, lithium-ion batteries with power greater than 100 watt-hours are not allowed on passenger aircraft without advance airline approval. Batteries with power greater than 160 watt-hours are not allowed in passenger carry-on or checked baggage.

Kyle Christy, 30, an auto repair manager with the state of Minnesota, said he often flies with the drones he uses for his freelance aerial photography job. “The airlines should make it easier,” he said.

“A lot of drone batteries are based off milliamp hours,” he added. “The airlines don’t give the formulas to crunch the numbers to see if they fall under the proper watt-hour restrictions.”

With their phones, tablets, cameras and laptops, many passengers carry several battery-powered devices onboard. On a wide-body jet, that could add up to more than a thousand batteries in the passenger cabin. And sometimes they do catch fire.

That’s why when the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was recalled in September, the U.S. Department of Transportation banned them from all flights.

Airline websites typically offer detailed lists of banned, restricted or dangerous goods. But it is difficult to keep up — as with this year’s hot-selling virtual reality headsets. More than 6 million have been shipped in 2016.

Virtual reality gives users a total visual and auditory experience for games and movies. But wearing the goggles and ear-covering headphones can make users oblivious to their surroundings. This is why some airlines prohibit their use during taxi, takeoff and landing.

“If you are switching off your own situational awareness, you are increasing the risk of injury to yourself if there is an evacuation,” said Jonathan Jasper, manager of cabin safety for the International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group.