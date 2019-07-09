WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams will face fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals at the All England Club as she chases an eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th major overall.
Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round and will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal — in her 30th appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.
No. 7 Simona Halep is the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep will take on Zhang Shuai of China in the quarterfinals.
Also, Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, will play Barbora Strycova, while No. 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova.
