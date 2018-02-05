NEW YORK — Charter Communications says it is setting its minimum wage across the board at $15 an hour, citing the impact on its business from the tax overhaul and the repeal of net-neutrality rules.

That's more than double the national minimum wage of $7.25, although it varies by state.

Several companies have given their employees one-time bonuses or are raising their minimum wage in the wake of the new law that cut corporate taxes. UPS said it planned to invest in its infrastructure due to the tax cuts. Lowe's said it would give bonuses of up to $1,000 and improve maternity and parental leave.

Charter owns the Spectrum cable brand and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. It says it will also invest more in its broadband network because of the tax overhaul.