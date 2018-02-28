CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, says it has complied with a judge's order to remove the black shrouds installed over two Confederate monuments after a white nationalist rally last summer.
Charlottesville tweeted that city staff removed the shrouds Wednesday morning.
A day earlier, a circuit court judge said they had to come down. The decision came during a hearing in a lawsuit against the city over its attempts to remove the monuments.
Separately, The Daily Progress reports another city statue of a surveyor and soldier was hit with graffiti Tuesday.
The graffiti said, "I can't breathe." Those were the last words of Eric Garner, a black man who died after a New York police officer's chokehold. His words have become a rallying cry in the national debate over policing, brutality and race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.