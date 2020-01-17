BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Deontaye Buskey scored 21 points apiece as Charleston Southern topped Campbell 77-62 on Thursday night.
Buskey also had six assists. Travis Anderson had 17 points for Charleston Southern (8-9, 2-3 Big South Conference). Ty Jones added 11 points.
Austin McCullough had 11 points for the Fighting Camels (10-7, 1-4). Ja'Cor Nelson added 10 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points.
Jordan Whitfield, who was second on the Fighting Camels in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored four on 1-of-6 shooting.
Charleston Southern matches up against High Point on the road on Saturday. Campbell matches up against Longwood at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Top-ranked South Carolina dominates Missouri
South Carolina earned its No. 1 ranking with a style coach Dawn Staley described as "fast and fluid."
Gophers
Ionescu has 37 and No. 6 Oregon downs No. 3 Stanford 87-55
Sabrina Ionescu didn't notice the Oregon crowd's roar when she finally went to the bench with a career-high 37 points against Stanford.
Wild
Grubauer has 27 saves, Avs blank Sharks, 4-0
Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Gophers
Austin Peay wins 5th straight, beats SE Missouri 84-59
Terry Taylor had 24 points as Austin Peay routed Southeast Missouri 84-59 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Lee scores 21 to carry BYU over San Diego 93-70
Kolby Lee had a career-high 21 points as BYU stretched its home win streak to eight games, romping past San Diego 93-70 on Thursday night.