CHARLESTON, S.C. — Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker and World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel were named honorary chairs of next year's U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston.

The tournament will take place from May 30-June 2.

Rucker and Daniel are both Charleston natives.

Rucker was singer for Hootie & The Blowfish, then became a solo country artist. Rucker has hosted the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament since 2009.

Daniel won the U.S. Women's Amateur in 1975 and 1977. She won 33 times as a professional and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. She hosts the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea tournament each year at the Country Club of Charleston.

Daniel's father was a member of the country club while she was growing up.