OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — A technology company founder who formerly owned the New York Islanders hockey team has died. Charles Wang was 74.
His attorney John McEntee says in an emailed statement that Wang died Sunday in Oyster Bay, New York. A cause of death was not disclosed.
McEntee says Wang had attended only one Islanders game before agreeing to buy the team in 2000.
He was the majority owner until 2016 and since then had been a minority co-owner.
Wang was born in China and moved to the United States with his family as a child.
He founded Computer Associates, now called CA Technologies, in 1976 and was chairman and CEO until 2000.
Survivors include his wife, children, mother and brothers.
