NEW YORK — Charles McCarry, an admired and prescient spy novelist who foresaw passenger jets as terrorist weapons in "The Better Angels" and devised a compelling theory for JFK's assassination in "The Tears of Autumn," has died.

McCarry died Tuesday, according to his son, Caleb McCarry. The author was 89 and a resident of Arlington, Virginia. Additional details about his death were not immediately available.

McCarry didn't write many best sellers, but among aficionados he was regarded as "the dean" or "poet laureate" of American spy writers and the country's answer to such British masters as John le Carre. A former speechwriter, journalist and CIA operative, he drew upon his inside knowledge of power and espionage for narratives that were praised as eloquent and informed accounts of foreign policy and Washington intrigue.