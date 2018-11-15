ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Charles Howell bundled up and made birdies Thursday for an 8-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead in the first round of the RSM Classic.

Howell played the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort without a bogey.

Defending champion Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun also were on the Plantation course and each had a 6-under 66. Tournament host Davis Love III had two bogeys and still managed a 67.

The Seaside course was more exposed to the chilly, blustery conditions. The best score there belonged to Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein at 4-under 66.

Howell has not won since Riviera in February 2007, a span of 332 starts on the PGA Tour.