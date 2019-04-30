A motorist stripped of his license after the state deemed him too great a risk to the public crashed his car while drunk and high following a Snoop Dogg concert near Red Wing, sending his passenger to her death in a watery ditch, according to charges.

Dustin L. Hicks, 34, of Rochester, was charged Monday in Goodhue County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide, drunken driving and driving with a canceled license in connection with the rollover crash on Saturday about 9 miles southwest of County 6 Boulevard in Featherstone Township.

The wreck killed Krista Koblitz, 34, of Rochester, according to authorities. She was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A preliminary breath test at the scene administered by a sheriff’s deputy measured Hicks’ blood alcohol content at 0.202, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Hicks remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a May 22 court appearance. Messages were left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes three drunken-driving convictions since 2008, three for domestic assault, two for disorderly conduct and one for marijuana possession.

Krista Koblitz Credit: Facebook

Koblitz’s online obituary said she worked in home health care and that “included being a fundamental part of caring for her grandparents so they could remain in their home.”

According to the charges:

A caller to 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a severely damaged car in the ditch and a man looking for a woman believed to have been in the vehicle.

A deputy spotted Koblitz’s body in the ditch, in about an inch of water. Hicks was standing nearby and had a “front to back sway,” the charges read.

The deputy spoke with Hicks in the squad car. Hicks said he had been drinking before driving and lost control of his car while swerving away from a deer.

He said he drank “some beers,” two alcoholic drinks and ingested marijuana. He said he had on his seat belt but Koblitz did not.

Interviewed later, Hicks said he began smoking marijuana about 7 a.m. on Friday and picked up Koblitz about 3 p.m. ahead of driving to the Snoop Dogg concert that night at Treasure Island Resort and Casino north of Red Wing.

Before the show, he said, he had two beers at the bar, and smoked marijuana and had five to six 12-ounce beers at the concert. Afterward, he had two alcoholic drinks while gambling.

He drove from the casino sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m. knowing his license had been canceled and feeling “buzzed,” the charges read.