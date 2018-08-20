A Twin Cities man assisted his wife in her suicide by placing a bag over her head while he filled it with nitrogen gas, according to charges filed Monday.

Thomas J. Houck, 61, of Eden Prairie was charged with felony aiding a suicide in connection with the death last week of 59-year-old Linda I. Conrad in their home in the 18200 block of Cascade Avenue.

Houck is due in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $70,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Houck called 911 about 2:20 a.m. Thursday and told the dispatcher that he awoke in the middle of the night to find his wife had “euthanized herself.”

He added that his wife used nitrogen and was on her back in the bed with a plastic bag over her head.

When police arrived, they found Conrad dead and a handwritten note nearby. It said she “could not endure any more pain and needed a way out of the pain,” the complaint read.

Neighbors said they hadn’t seen Conrad leave the home in years since she had she suffered severe injuries in an accident, KMSP-TV, Channel 9, reported last week.

Houck told police several versions of what happened, starting with waking up to go to the bathroom and finding his wife dead, to admitting he went to the store with her Wednesday to buy the nitrogen and a regulator, but nothing more.

Eventually, Houck admitted helping his wife research various suicide methods and helped her make the hood out of the plastic bag, “which they made based off a document they had downloaded from the internet,” according to the complaint.

He was with her when she put the bag over her head, and he turned on the nitrogen gas and held the bag closed. He later drove to a nearby store and dumped the gloves he was wearing into a trash bin.

Houck said he “tried to rest but couldn’t” and called 911 several hours after his wife’s death.

In 2012, Dakota County prosecutors charged the national right-to-die Final Exit Network connection with the asphyxiation suicide of Doreen Dunn, a 57-year-old Apple Valley woman who took her life shortly after contacting the group in 2007. Dunn told Final Exit counselors that she had suffered from unbearable pain for a decade, but she did not disclose to family her plans to commit suicide.

Final Exit’s attorneys said the Dakota County jury convicted the group “based on its open practice of providing instructions to its members” like Dunn and said that Final Exit’s instructions are freely available online, in bookstores and at libraries around the country.

At trial, prosecutors argued that the group gave her a “blueprint” for ending her life and made efforts to conceal her suicide from family and authorities by removing evidence.

The Florida-based nonprofit was convicted, which led to a $33,000 fine and nearly $3,000 in restitution. The verdict has been upheld on appeal.