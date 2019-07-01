A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a suspected case of mistaken identity that left a Floridian fatally shot in a Red Wing street one afternoon late last week.

Michael A. Reyes, of Red Wing, was charged Friday in Goodhue County District Court with numerous felonies including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, assault and multiple weapons violations in connection with the killing last Tuesday of D’andre S. Hicks, of Tampa, Fla.

Authorities caught up with a drunken Reyes the next day in a Woodbury hotel and arrested him, but not before he fought with law enforcement, according to the charges.

Reyes remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a July 31 court date. A message was left Monday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations. Reyes’ criminal history includes an aggravated robbery conviction at age 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers arrived and saw Hicks bleeding and down in the road on Plum Street outside a KwikTrip convenience store. A woman nearby identified the shooter for police and added, “I seen the dude running after I heard three pops.”

Anthony Rowe said he heard the gunfire and ran to the scene from his home nearby. He identified himself to police as Hicks’ brother. Rowe said he and Reyes had gotten into a fight earlier in the day as part of an ongoing rift.

“The reason they shot my brother was because they thought that my brother was me,” Rowe said, according to the complaint. “The shirt my brother had on, I had that on earlier.”

A witness led police to the suspected murder weapon, a loaded semiautomatic handgun, six blocks from the scene.