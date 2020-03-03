The owner of the St. Cloud Press Bar and Parlor has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson for allegedly burning down his establishment and planning to collect insurance money.

An arson investigation found Andy Welsh, 40, used a flammable accelerant to start the fire on his desk in the basement, according to charges.

Welsh and his then-wife bought the bar in 2016 for $850,000 and still owed $550,000 on the contract for deed, according to the criminal complaint. Employees told investigators business had been declining and Welsh had laid off employees and recently stopped selling tap beer.

As part of a divorce agreement, a judge ordered Welsh and his ex-wife to put the bar up for sale in January, which Welsh did not do.

Welsh had an insurance policy on the bar covering $1.6 million in building and equipment repairs, plus he could make money off the land, according to the charges.

Andy Welsh

He’s also been sued by a series of contractors who say Welsh failed to pay them for services, and owed tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt, according to civil filings.

Welsh was arrested last weekend and appeared in Stearns County court Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $1.2 million without conditions or $200,000 with conditions.