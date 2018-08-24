A Postal Service employee stood on the roof of a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp and fired several shots at the Federal Reserve Bank building last month, causing $40,000 in damage, according to a criminal filing.

The July 21 incident may have been ideologically motivated, prosecutors say.

Christopher D. Wood, 43, went to the top of the Minneapolis Central Post Office's ramp at 100 1st St. S. after his shift ended and fired three slugs at the Reserve building across the street, which "punched through fascia, broke windows, smashed through interior walls," before landing in office space, the filing said. Damage was estimated at $40,242.

When authorities raided Wood's apartment in St. Paul, they found a 12-gauge shotgun under his bed, ammunition and "End the Fed" literature, "which references a political movement ... critical of the Federal Reserve Bank," court records show.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court says that at the time of the incident there were several Reserve employees in the building and hundreds of people on the street outside watching the Aquatennial fireworks display. No one was injured.

Two Reserve security officers reported hearing three loud blasts from near the top of the Post Office ramp, and investigators later used a laser device to trace the trajectory of the shotgun slugs to a spot near where Wood parks his car.

Surveillance footage from the day before showed Wood pulling into his parking spot at the ramp about 3:16 p.m., nearly 45 minutes before the start of his shift, and later firing off an experimental gun made from a PVC pipe, according to the complaint. Cameras again captured Wood coming and going from the ramp on July 21, although his car was not seen leaving until 11:15 p.m., even though his shift had ended at 10, the complaint said.

Wood was arrested Monday by members of the Minneapolis police Violent Criminal Apprehension Team as he left his apartment in the 2300 block of Long Avenue.

Efforts to reach Wood's private attorney were unsuccessful. Court records show that his only prior brushes with the law were for minor traffic violations.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree damage to property and a single count of reckless discharge of a firearm. He made a court appearance Thursday and was released after posting a $40,000 conditional bond.

One of the conditions: to stay away from the Reserve building.