LANESBORO, Minn. — Criminal charges are pending for a motorist accused of striking an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota, killed one man and injuring two other people.
Authorities have identified the man who died as 21-year-old William Stutzman, or rural Harmony. Two others, ages 17 and 19, were hurt when the driver hit the buggy on County Road 21 near Henrytown in Fillmore County Friday.
The 24-year-old driver from Canton abandoned his car and was found in a nearby hayfield. He remains jailed.
