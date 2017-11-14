A Minneapolis man was charged Tuesday with severely stabbing two brothers shopping inside Macy’s at the Mall of America.

Mahad A. Abdiraham, 20, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the knife attacks early Sunday evening on 19-year-old Alexander Sanchez and 25-year-old John Sanchez, both of Minneapolis. Abdiraham remains jailed ahead of a Wednesday court appearance.

The younger brother suffered scars to his head that will never go away and cuts to his arms that went “to the bone,” according to the charges. His brother needed dozens of stitches to close his wounds, the court filing revealed.

No motive for the stabbings was offered in the charging document, but it did suggest Abdiraham has had psychological difficulties. Last year, he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing two staff members with a pen at an inpatient psychiatric unit.

According to the criminal complaint:

Alexander Sanchez had come to Macy’s with eight family members and exited the dressing room to show the others a pair of pants he was thinking of buying.

He returned to the dressing room as Abdiraham was standing nearby and “looking as if he thought about going inside.”

After Alexander Sanchez “tried to push past” Abdiraham upon exiting the room, Abdiraham started slashing him with a knife, which had an 8-inch blade. Alexander Sanchez suffered cuts across his face, head and deep gashes to the back of his arms. Some cuts to his back made it to the bone.

John Sanchez came to his brother’s rescue with another family member. The older brother grabbed at the knife and was cut on his hands, along with suffering slashes to his back that required 42 stitches. The brothers and others subdued and disarmed Abdiraham.

Alexander Sanchez needed a blood transfusion and will have permanent scars to his head.