A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting his neighbor and the woman’s daughter Saturday after an argument.

Richie Vessel, 46, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder with intent in the deaths of Eileen Mark and Jennifer Angerhofer.

The charges don’t state an explicit motive, but note that a witness told police that he heard loud music, an argument and then the gunshots that fell the two women inside Mark’s apartment in the Holmes Park Village complex in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE. Vessel lived across the hall.

Mark, 67, died of a gunshot wound to the upper right chest. Her daughter, Angerhofer, 42, of Coon Rapids, died of a gunshot wound to the lower face.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is expected to hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference about the double murder and an unrelated murder charge filed today in the 1993 killing of Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs.

According to the complaint against Vessel: Police responded to Mark’s apartment about 10:30 p.m. and found both women deceased. Mark was found inside the apartment near the front door, and Angerhofer was found inside the kitchen area.

A witness told police he had heard “loud music and arguing” followed by gunshots. Multiple witnesses reported hearing the argument and gunfire.

Vessel denied any knowledge of the shooting when questioned by investigators that night. He was arrested Monday evening while walking near the intersection of East Hennepin and NE. University avenues.

A search of Vessel’s apartment yielded a blood-like substance from the walls, front door light switch and clothing. Police found a trash bag in the apartment complex’s dumpster that contained a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson gun that matched the caliber of shellcasings found at the murder scene. They also found a gun magazine that contained live ammunition, and mail and a prescription pill bottle bearing Vessel’s name.

The investigation revealed that Vessel had allegedly shown a handgun to another tenant in the past, and had also previously threatened to kill another resident.

Police have said Vessel had no other relationship to the victims, and that surveillance video was key to breaking the case.

Vessel’s criminal history only includes traffic violations. He was civilly committed in St. Louis County in 2008 for reasons that are unknown.

A neighbor said Mark was a “wonderful lady” who volunteered with homeless children.

