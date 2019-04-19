A man has been charged with threatening people with a gun outside of an Eden Prairie mall during an altercation that began with the suspect allegedly telling another man to pull up his sagging pants up and then using a racial slur.

The encounter unfolded on afternoon of April 12 at the entrance to the Eden Prairie Center, when police responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at people and threatening to kill them, according to a criminal complaint. Daniel Skrove, 55, of Chanhassen, faces two counts of making terroristic threats.

According to the complaint, the two victims were walking through the mall when Skrove, unprovoked, yelled at one of them to pull up their pants, using an expletive. When the victims confronted him, Skrove allegedly responded: “Yeah, I am talking to you (racial slur), pull your (expletive) pants up.”

Skrove then ran up on the two victims, who reacted by punching him in the face and knocking him to ground, the complaint said. Officials say that Skrove drew a handgun as he leapt to his feet, pointing the weapon at the victims while threatening to kill them.

According to the complaint, Skrove’s son tried to calm down his father, who finally put the gun away after he noticed that a crowd had gathered to watch the encounter. He was arrested a short time later in the mall’s food court; officers noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the complaint. Police recovered a .45 caliber Kimber handgun, the complaint said.

He was released from jail earlier this week after posting $20,000 bond. Several eyewitnesses told police that Skrove could have retreated, but instead escalated the encounter by pulling out a gun, the complaint said.

Skrove’s attorney could not be immediately be reached for comment on Friday.