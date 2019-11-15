The man who led police on a chase that ended when he crashed his pickup truck in Wisconsin has been charged with breaking into the home of an elderly woman, sexually assaulting her and holding her captive for hours.

Jeffrey Morgan Groves, 51, of St. Paul, remains held in the Hennepin County jail on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree burglary. Police, U.S. marshals and Hennepin County’s Violent Offender Task Force arrested Groves on Wednesday afternoon after he led them on a chase that began in Newport and ended outside Hudson, Wis., when he crashed into an unoccupied disabled vehicle.

Groves had been wanted since the Nov. 3 sexual assault of the victim in her St. Louis Park home.

According to charges:

The woman reported to police that Groves had broken into her home while she was sleeping, jerked open her bedroom door, tied her up and physically and sexually assaulted her repeatedly while attempting to disguise his voice. He was smoking what he said was methamphetamine. At one point he untied her and removed a pillowcase from her head, and the victim recognized Groves as a former handyman.

Groves then demanded cash from the victim, and stuffed some of her clothes in a suitcase. He then led her to his pickup and drove her to two ATMs and forced her to withdraw money. He returned the victim to her home in the morning and went inside with her, where he drank some of the victim’s wine, then took her pillow cases, sheets and comforter, along with the wine bottle and the glass he had been drinking from. Before leaving, he apologized to the victim for raping her, and told her that “Satan” made him do it.

Police searched Groves’ apartment, where they found the victim’s bedding and a meth pipe.

Groves’ criminal record includes dozens of convictions spanning back to 1994, including third-degree assault, domestic assault and harrassment.

STAFF REPORT