A Savage, Minn., man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after he drove his pickup into a Bloomington man’s car and killed him on July 12.

Christopher Michael Wendt, 33, had amphetamines and meth in his system when he slammed into 28-year-old Travis Krautkremer while the two were driving on Highway 169 near Highway 494, according to the criminal charges.

A witness said Krautkremer was in a Camaro on the far right side of the road either stopped or driving slowly when Wendt’s pickup ran over the car and flipped, the charges said.

Krautkremer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Wendt laying on the grass next to the road and appeared to be sleeping. He told police that he was changing lanes and when he looked forward realized he was drifting onto the shoulder, and did not see Krautkremer’s Camaro in time to react. Wendt failed a field sobriety test, but passed a breath test.

A blood sample taken from Wendt later tested positive for amphetamines and meth, according to the charges.