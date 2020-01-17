A St. Paul man kicked his three-year-old daughter after she accidentally interfered with his video game last week, leaving her hospitalized with a lacerated pancreas, according to charges filed Friday.

Calvin D. Gillmore, 43, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with felony assault and malicious punishment of a child in connection with the attack. He initially told authorities the girl had been running around the house when she tripped over his feet.

The toddler remains in serious condition at St. Paul Children’s Hospital.

Ramsey County Child Protection began investigating the suspected abuse shortly after she was admitted Jan. 13 upon complaints of abdominal pain. A CT scan revealed a lacerated pancreas that required intubation.

Midwest Children’s Resource Center, a clinic specializing in child abuse that consulted on the case, determined that her injuries were not consistent with a simple slip and fall.

“These injuries are diagnostic of a massive violent blow to the abdomen, far beyond what is expected in the routine activities of a child,” a social worker wrote in her file.

St. Paul police later arrested Gillmore as picked up his other children at school. During an interview, he claimed he’d been watching TV when the child came running through the living room and tripped over his shoes. He said she got right back up and didn’t appear hurt.

The girl’s mother, Dominique Scott, presented the same account to police. Days later, when confronted again, she accused Gillmore of being physically and verbally abusive and becoming “evil” when he drank, according to the criminal complaint.

She told authorities that Gillmore kicked the child as a “reflex” when she interfered with the game by tripping on a nearby cord. Gillmore takes the video games “very seriously,” Scott said.

The girl appeared stunned and just laid there, her mother said, before complaining that her stomach hurt.

The next day, she was still in pain so they took her to the hospital.

Gillmore has a history of assaults in Minnesota and Illinois.