An Elk River man fueled by jealousy was charged Wednesday with two felonies after he admitted to throwing hundreds of screws onto Sherburne County roads during the past two months that caused widespread damage to vehicle tires.

Jeffrey S. Caouette, 63, was charged in Sherburne County District Court with two counts of criminal damage to property and remains jailed in lieu of $2,000 bail.

“Additional charges are likely to be filed against Caouette,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Unze. “The investigation is ongoing and is extensive. Big Lake police and Sherburne County deputies have taken more than 200 reports of tires that have been damaged in recent weeks or of screws being found on area roadways.”

Three Big Lake police squad cars were among the vehicles damaged, the charges noted. One of the squads had a repair bill of $540.

This month alone, Caouette bought more than 12,000 drywall screws in 5-pound boxes, according to the charges.

Caouette told law enforcement that he believed his ex-girlfriend was seeing someone new, and he was choosing to leave screws where she and her new love interest would be driving.

“His motive in throwing the screws on the road was to slow down what he believed was his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship,” the charges read.

A caller to law enforcement reported Monday seeing an SUV near Zimmerman Terrace Park that matched the description of a vehicle Big Lake police had identified as being involved in the numerous incidents.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped him minutes later, and he admitted to throwing them on county roads dating back to late June, the charges read.

One victimized motorist spent $796 for new tires after driving over some of the screws on Aug. 22 along Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake, according to the criminal complaint.

Anyone who has tire damage they suspect is related to these incidents can call the Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500 and file a report or be directed to the proper agency to file a report.