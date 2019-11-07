NEW YORK — A New York company has been charged with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.
The U.S. attorney's office for eastern New York says seven current or former employees of the company are also charged.
The case involves a company on Long Island. Authorities did not divulge its name or those of the employees.
U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue plans to discuss details at a news conference Thursday in Brooklyn.
