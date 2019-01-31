Two men quarreled outside of a St. Paul Holiday gas station Tuesday night before one allegedly fatally shot the other.

Authorities believe that Kyuntay D. Prowell, 18, killed Aaron H. Delaney just before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

Prowell was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with one count second-degree murder with intent. The criminal complaint does not say why the men quarreled.

Prowell apparently shot himself in the chin after the incident and survived. Authorities said it was unclear whether the wound was intentionally or accidentally inflicted.

According to the complaint: Delaney, 20, got out to fuel a car when he exchanged words with a man nearby. Women from both groups intervened in attempts to avoid a fight.

Prowell got out of the other man’s car and argued with Delaney. Prowell grabbed a squeegee and followed Delaney around the parking lot.

Delaney walked around a car to distance himself from Prowell, who ran at him with a handgun and allegedly fired four times.

Delaney fell to the ground, got into a car and announced that he had been shot three times. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene pursued Prowell, who fled on foot and apparently shot himself behind a home out of view of the officers.

Authorities found a revolver containing five spent shell casings and one live round behind the house.

Prowell was taken to the hospital. The complaint, filed late afternoon Wednesday, said a bullet remained lodged in Prowell’s head.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Delaney died of multiple gunshot wounds.