MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say two people have been charged for a shooting at a Minneapolis housing complex that left six people injured.
Hennepin County prosecutors say 21-year-old Rico King, of Minneapolis, faces five counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree riot. Thirty-five-year-old Georgina Kellum, of Crystal, is charged with aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree riot. His whereabouts are unknown.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Little Earth complex. The injured were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the injured, a 14-year-old boy, was later arrested in connection with the shooting.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.