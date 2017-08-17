A Bloomington man who had a chance meeting with a woman at an estate sale thought he was going to buy gold from her the morning of Aug. 15.

Instead, 50-year-old Laura Jean Tietz of Apple Valley woman wore a hooded sweatshirt, covered her face and pointed a gun at his head, according to criminal charges.

Bloomington police say that the man grabbed the gun and wrestled with Tietz, disarming her. Tietz ran to a nearby convenience store, where she reported a robbery and was arrested.

Police spoke with Tietz’s husband, who said he owned a gun similar to the one used in the robbery, but could not explain why his wife would have it.

Tietz has been charged with first degree aggravated robbery and is in the Hennepin County jail. According to the charges, she admitted to robbing the man at gunpoint and told him to give her the money.

She made her first court appearance on Thursday, where a judge set her bail at $50,000.