Prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a Vadnais Heights man whose son allegedly threatened to shoot up his school in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school killings.

Attorney Bruce Rivers said he learned Thursday morning that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office dropped the case against his client, Christopher Stowe, after lab results showed that authorities had wrongly alleged that a gun recovered from his home was a semi-automatic weapon.

“It was a classic case of government overreach,” Rivers said. “They filed charges without having the evidence to prove the elements of the crime.”

The case against Stowe, his wife, Lisa Stowe, and the couple’s then-13-year-old son — who were all arrested and charged in early March — captured the public’s attention and raised questions about how police and schools deal with alleged threats.

The boy had allegedly threatened to shoot classmates at the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture in nearby Maplewood just weeks after 17 people were fatally shot on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“After further investigation requested by the prosecution, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office determined that the evidence did not support any felony level charges against Christopher Stowe,” county attorney spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said in a written statement. “This case will be returned to the investigating agency, and they may refer this case to the city attorney for consideration of misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor level charges.”

The county attorney’s office filed notice on Wednesday that the case was being dismissed.

Stowe, 41, felt “vindicated and victimized” when he heard the news Thursday, Rivers said.

“He was relieved,” Rivers said. “It’s been a very traumatic experience for this family.”

Rivers said that Stowe would not be commenting on the development because his wife remains charged in the case. The status of the case against their son is unclear; many proceedings in juvenile matters are not public.

Lisa Stowe, 40, is charged with one count of gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms by the Vadnais Heights City Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Stowe had been charged with two felony counts of prohibited possession of machine guns and short-barreled shotguns and one count of gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms where a child can access them.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office investigated the family, and said in early March that they had seized dozens of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device in the Stowe home.