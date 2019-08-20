LOS ANGELES — Charges against a man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette from an Academy Awards after-party have been dropped.

The trial for Terry Bryant was to begin Tuesday, but Los Angeles prosecutors said in court that they were unable to proceed with the case against the 58-year-old. A judge then granted a defense motion to dismiss it.

The district attorney's office gave no explanation, and Bryant's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.

McDormand won the award for best actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" on March 4, 2018, and lost the statuette after having it engraved at the post-show the Governors Ball.

Associated Press video shows Bryant leaving the party holding an Oscar.

Bryant's attorney argued in court hearings that there was never any intent to keep the award.