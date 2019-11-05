Felony charges allege that a 23-year-old man was drunk and driving after his license was revoked when he rammed a car from behind north of the Twin Cities and killed another motorist.

Samuel D. Moreno, of Marine on St. Croix, was charged Monday in Chisago County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one alleging he was drunk and the other for leaving the crash scene Friday. Other charges include a gross-misdemeanor drunken driving count and a misdemeanor count alleging he was driving after his license was revoked.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 in North Branch. Joffre M. Kolosky, 63, of Moose Lake, Minn. died in the crash. Moreno was not hurt.

Moreno hit Kolosky’s car from behind “at a high rate of speed” as the two vehicles headed north on I-35, according to the State Patrol. Kolosky’s car veered to the right and rolled over. Moreno was located a short distance from the scene and arrested.

Court records show that Moreno has committed many driving violations in the past five years, according to court records. They include two each for speeding, driving without a license and without insurance.

Moreno appeared in court Monday, remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail and has another hearing scheduled for Nov. 26. Court records do not list a defense attorney for him.