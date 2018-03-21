A 53-year-old resident at a Rochester Salvation Army apartment building who fatally stabbed two other men was seen giggling as he left one of his bloody victims in the fourth-floor hallway, according to charges.

Glenn R. Johnson was charged in Olmsted County District Court with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths Saturday of Phillip W. Hicks, 57, and Eric A. Flemming, 45, at Castleview Apartments. Johnson remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail. His attorney has so far declined to comment about the allegations.

Johnson offered no explanation to police that night about a motive other than to say, “Both of them asked for what they got,” the criminal complaint read. Police said earlier that they suspected Johnson was drunk at the time.

Officers made two visits that evening to the apartment building regarding Johnson causing a commotion, returning after the men had been killed, the complaint read.

Castleview is a 32-unit building that provides shelter for the homeless, disabled, those in poverty or those who have mental health difficulties.

According to the charges:

Officers first arrived about 6:30 p.m. concerning trouble at the apartments, where Hicks said he was having difficulties with Johnson. An “agitated and yelling” Johnson let the officers in through the back door and said Hicks “came at him.”

Fourth-floor surveillance video showed Johnson raising his fists at Hicks, who stood up from his wheelchair. They lightly pushed each other before parting.

An officer ordered Johnson back to his room and to stay away from Hicks. Johnson replied that if Hicks came to his door, “he would ‘flatten him,’ ” the charges read. The officer then left after warning Johnson and Hicks.

By roughly 7:20 p.m., it became clear that the warning didn’t work. A 911 caller reported that Johnson stabbed Hicks, sending the same officers back to the apartments, and Johnson was arrested as he left the building.

Officers went to the fourth floor and found a bleeding Hicks in someone else’s residence with a stab wound on his right side. Hicks’ overturned wheelchair was located outside another apartment on the floor. Inside that residence, officers located Flemming, who was bleeding from several stab wounds.

A security guard told police he was going up a stairwell to the fourth floor and saw Johnson “coming down the stairs while ‘giggling,’ ” the complaint read. The guard arrived on the fourth floor and saw Hicks’ overturned wheelchair and blood on the floor.

The guard then watched video of Hicks being attacked in the hall. As Hicks in his wheelchair is about to enter his apartment, Johnson stabs Hicks, “who does not appear to see him.”

The stabbing occurred with “sufficient force to knock over [Hicks’] wheelchair,” the charges read.

A search of Johnson’s apartment turned up two bloodied knives.