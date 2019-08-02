A 28-year-old Coon Rapids man plucked a 7-year-old girl off her bike last week in Fridley and tried to force her into his car before she broke free, according to charges filed Friday.

Aaron D. Johnson was charged in Anoka County District Court with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of false imprisonment, all felonies, in relation to the attempted child abduction.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man driving a two-door red Acura RSX through Fridley on July 26 rolled to a stop near two girls riding their bikes on the 7300 block of NE. Taylor Street. A nearby witness saw the man open his driver’s side door and reach out to grab one of the girls by the arm, court records show.

The witness yelled at the driver, who then immediately sped away — with his door still open. The incident was captured on neighborhood surveillance cameras around 1 p.m.

The 7-year-old victim told police that a “crazy guy” stopped his red car close to where she was riding with a friend and asked her to come closer. When she refused, he grabbed her arm and pulled it toward him, forcing her hand onto his genitals, according to the complaint.

He drove off only after a witness approached the vehicle.

Authorities arrested Johnson on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after releasing surveillance footage of his vehicle. A tip from a community member helped identify Johnson, who works nearby, as the car’s owner.

Johnson initially denied being in the area that day but, after presenting with evidence, later admitted to “having a problem,” charges say.

He remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.