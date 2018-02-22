Anthony Clark was standing in his front yard on Minneapolis’ North Side last week, when his older brother Antonio Clark pulled up in a red truck and disappeared inside the house, gripping a large handgun.

Anthony, 42, went after his brother, his girlfriend later recounted to police. Moments later, she heard three shots from what sounded like a small-caliber weapon, according to court filings, Then, larger caliber gunfire.

Witnesses reported that words were exchanged between the two brothers when Anthony ordered Antonio out of the house before the gunfire. Responding officers found Anthony Clark slumped against the wall of a basement closet, a small caliber handgun laying nearby.

His death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Antonio Clark, 48, who goes by “Big T,” later stumbled into the emergency room with several noncritical gunshot wounds after being dropped off by a red truck, which was spotted speeding away from the crime scene. When questioned by officers about how he was shot, he gave varying accounts of the incident.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Antonio Clark with his brother’s slaying. He was arrested earlier this week, after several witnesses, including Anthony Clark’s girlfriend and his 9-year-old son, identified him.

He remains in jailed without bail.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in Hennepin County District court says that detectives also interviewed an unidentified witness, who had been watching TV with her baby in a makeshift room in the basement when the shooting occurred. The woman told police that she overheard the two brothers arguing outside the room, separated from the rest of the basement by a curtain, followed by three gunshots and Antonio Clark saying, “My brother just shot at me.” This was followed a few moments later by more gunshots, she said, and Anthony Clark saying, “My brother just shot me.”

Police said that they didn’t recover a second gun, but ballistics tests showed that shell casings found at the scene were fired from a large-caliber firearm.

Antonio Clark is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is set to make his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, but does not yet have an attorney.