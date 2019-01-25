A former bingo hall manager conspired with her daughter and another employee to steal several thousand dollars from a local youth hockey group, according to charges filed Friday.

Authorities allege that April E. Borash, 63, orchestrated the scheme when she managed the Roseville Bingo Hall on nights the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association (RAYHA) used it. She also allegedly fired an employee who suspected her of the crime.

Borash, of Chisago City, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of theft.

“Borash admitted to taking $5,000-$10,000 per year in coupon money which she used for her personal purposes,” the charges said. “She also acknowledged that she had a gambling problem.”

Borash is charged with crimes that allegedly occurred between September 2016 and September 2018. The charges don’t specify whether authorities believe her alleged crimes may have occurred at other times during her 30 years of employment with RAYHA, 28 of those as a manager.

Borash’s daughter, Lea E. Vogelsang, 34, of Lindstrom, was charged with one count of theft.

Bonnie J. Harwell, 68, of New Brighton, was also charged with one count of theft.

All three have been fired from RAYHA.

According to the complaints: The hockey association raised money by using the bingo hall part-time. Participants paid to play, bought bingo sheets and could also purchase coupons at $20 each or three for $40 for a reduced rate at future games.

The association didn’t track the number of coupons sold compared to the amount of money collected for coupon sales. Borash, Vogelsang and Harwell were responsible for selling the coupons, and allegedly set aside money for personal use.

The employee Borash fired last September went to RAYHA leadership, which contacted authorities. Investigators installed cameras that allegedly captured all three women selling coupons, setting some money aside and later putting cash in their pockets.

Borash also allegedly instructed a company that maintained an ATM at the bingo hall to write checks in her name for a cut of the user fees that was supposed to go to RAYHA.

The company wrote Borash checks between Dec. 2014 and the present totaling $14,580.

Borash initially denied any role in the crime, but allegedly confessed to authorities. Vogelsang allegedly denied responsibility and then told police her actions were for her mother.

Harwell declined to speak with investigators, but authorities found that $84,650 in cash had been deposited in her bank account from unknown sources between 2015 and 2018. Authorities also found that she tripled the amount of money she was gambling at Treasure Island Resort and Casino from 2015 to 2016 and 2017.

“I didn’t do anything that I wasn’t ASKED to do … how’s that?” Harwell allegedly said while authorities were searching her home.