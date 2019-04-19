MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have given jurors hearing the case against a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed 911 caller multiple options.

Mohamed Noor is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia had called 911 to report a possible rape near her home and was shot while approaching Noor's squad car in 2017.

The defense says Noor was justified because he feared for his life.

The jury will ultimately decide whether any of the counts fit.

Defense attorneys not connected to the case see a larger and commonly used strategy to overcharge the case in a way that could make it easy for jurors to convict on the lesser manslaughter count.